Greenfield University: FG should adopt ICT tools to combat insecurity – Aderinokun

Following the killing of three Students of Greenfield University in Kaduna by armed bandits, renowned philanthropist and founder of Olumide &Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation – Chief Olumide Aderinokun has called on the federal government to deploy technology in tackling insecurity in the country which is now getting more disturbing.

Chief Aderinokun, who made the statement in Abeokuta at the weekend while addressing reporters on the killing of the university students, said President Buhari-led administration is not doing enough to tackle insecurity in the country.

“It is sad to hear that armed bandits have killed three of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University,” Egba-born businessman said. “This is evil, three of our future leaders have been killed just like that.

“The Nigerian security issues are getting more disgusting. The government should look for a way to protect lives and properties of its people. The Buhari-led administration is not doing enough at the moment.

“It is high time we adopted international security standard by making use of modern technology like information and communication technology (ICT) in order to fight against insecurity by tracking, detecting, and disseminating information about the bandits.”

At least 20 Students and three staffs of the University were abducted on Tuesday by gunmen.

Speaking further, Chief Aderinokun said the fight against insecurity in the country – especially insurgency and kidnapping – needs to be reviewed urgently. He said President Buhari’s heavy investment in acquiring weapons is clearly not enough.

“The acquisition of equipment is necessary but it is evident it is insufficient to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the land,” the property development and real estate mogul continued.

“The nature of the challenge is constantly mutating, and therefore new approaches need to be considered. We have to adopt modern technology in tackling the challenges of insecurity.”

He, however, sent his condolence to the students’ families and the university community with prayer for the departed souls through a statement on Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation.

The remains of the three kidnapped students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, which is near the university.

