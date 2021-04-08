Graduating 200 MBA students a milestone for Nexford University – Country Director

Kindly Share This Story:

Two hundred pioneer students recently bagged their Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Nexford University in Lagos in what has been described as a milestone for the institution.

Country director of the University, Ms. Olamidun Majekodunmi, said her meeting with Nexford’s founder and CEO, Fadl Al Tarzi laid the foundation for bringing to Nigeria a next generation university where learners progress based on the mastery of competencies, could achieve affordable, high-quality learning and be adequately prepared specifically for today’s world.

“A new way of learning that could forever change the way higher education is delivered, if done right. I knew how much we needed a Nexford in Nigeria and I fought to make sure Nigeria became a primary market.

“Today marks a major milestone and also emphasizes the impact of a vehicle of disruption like Nexford to society at large. We must be proud of what we’ve all achieved together as we celebrate this set of 200 pioneer MBA graduates from Nigeria alone. This is only the beginning.” Majekodunmi said

Congratulating the graduates, Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, said the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for them to deploy virtual education which makes it possible to receive education anywhere in the world and education-knowledge is power.

Advisory board member of Nexford University, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili used the opportunity to call for a public-private partnership in Nigeria’s education sector.

The graduation had in attendance prominent personalities like former Minister of Education, Madam Oby Ezekewsili, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Mr. Iyin Aboyeji amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: