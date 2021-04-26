GPN governorship candidate, AA Zaura defects to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Kano State governorship candidate of Green Party of Nigeria, GPN, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, at the weekend, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano.

This was made known in a statement signed by Media Consultant, A.A Zaura Foundation, Al-Amin Ciroma, where it explained the essence of the decision of A.A Zaura as he is popularly called to dump GPN for the ruling APC, which according to him is a youth-friendly platform.

He also called on other chieftains and members of his former party, to join him in APC.

The statement reads in part, “The former Kano State governorship aspirant under the platform of the Green Party of Nigeria, GPN and Founder of A. A. Zaura Foundation, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura popularly known as A. A. Zaura, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Zaura’s defection followed consultations with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, facilitated by the governor’s Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, Balaraba Ibrahim Ahmed, and other APC chieftains in the state.

“While welcoming Mr. Zaura into the APC fold during a private meeting with party executives, Governor Ganduje commended the decampee for his various contributions to the growth and development of his community and the state as a whole. Mr. Ganduje described A. A. Zaura as a youth whose coming into the party would lend credence to the belief that the APC is youth-friendly.

“The governor, therefore, promised to initiate new projects and complete all the uncompleted projects in the Zaura community of Ngogo Local Government Area of the state.

“Receiving Mr. Zaura during a ceremony on Saturday, the NgoggoLG Chairman, Abdullahi Ramat, and his counterpart at the Tarauni LG, AbubkarZakari Mohammed (P.A), took turns to eulogize Zaura as a youth politician who has the interest of his people at heart. According to them, the APC had a big catch in Mr. Zaura who will not only add value to the party but the state as a whole.

“The ceremony, which took place at Rangaza Ward of Zaura-Babba community of Ngogo LG was attended by hundreds of party supporters.

“On her part, the governor’s aide, Mrs. Ibrahim-Ahmed, expressed her happiness over the development, saying that the APC would continue to give the youths opportunities and a platform to showcase their leadership skills. According to her, Mr. Zaura’s defection is a sign that the state APC under Governor Ganduje will continue to grow from strength to strength.

She said: “I am particularly happy about this occasion because it is taking place on my birthday. Zaura is an asset to us. We can’t afford to miss him.”

“Responding, A. A. Zaura described his defection as homecoming, pledging to work towards developing the party in the state. He, therefore, called on all the GPN members across the state to join the APC, saying that the party is a youth-friendly platform. He promised to put his best to the success of APC activities in Kano and the nation as a whole.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

