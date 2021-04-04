GOVERNORSHIP: Abia youths set 55 years age limit for candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

*… as APC group vows to sack PDP

By Steve Oko

ABIA State youths have expressed dissatisfaction over the politics of the state, alleging exclusion of youths in governance.

The youths who met in Umuahia on the platform of Maduforo Youth Movement vowed to take their destiny in their hands and correct the imbalance in the 2023 polls.

They set 35 to 55 years as the age bracket for governorship candidates, declaring that any candidate above the age bracket will not get the support of Abia youths.

The bi-partisan youth movement called on all political parties to cede slots in both elective and appointive positions to youths so they could be involved in decision-making about their future.

They dared the political elite as well as all political parties in the state to neglect the demand of the youths to their peril.

One of the conveners, Madu Ndukwe, called on the Federal Government to make it mandatory that no youth leader in any political party would be above 45 years and to also make nomination form free for youths.

Another co-convener of the pressure group, Prince Nnadozie, lamented that the youths had always been marginalised in the governance of the state, and had resolved to change the status quo.

Addressing the Abia youths the Chairman of Umuahia Traditional Rulers Council, and the monarch of Ngodo Umunwanwa Community, HRM Eze Stephen Ihuoma, advised them to make good use of their opportunities.

He also advised them against being used as thugs by politicians who only use and dump them.

“Don’t die for any politician, pursue justice and fair play and be useful to yourself and society,” he added.

APC group vows to sack PDP

Meanwhile, a pro-Alex Otti political structure in the Abia All Progressive Congress, APC, has vowed to sack the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from power in 2023.

The group, known as Abia for Freedom Alliance, AFA, said Abia needs a competent and independent-minded material like Otti to break away from its shackles of political subjugation and godfatherism.

Briefing the press at the end of its stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, the Secretary of the group, Mrs. Victoria Onwubiko said the group’s goal was to enthrone good governance in Abia.

She said the group’s vision was to rescue Aba from the hands of political locusts and enthrone good governance, accountability and financial responsibility.

According to her, the group comprising Abia elite and progressives both home and abroad will provide financial and moral support to all the other political structures within Abia APC.

She vowed to mobilise the needed support and fund “to end godfatherism in the state and usher in a new order that will fast-track the development of Abia.”

