Gov Sule cautions against reprisal over killing of MACBAN leaders

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has cautioned against reprisal attack over the killing of two Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) leaders in the state by gunmen.

The state Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, and the MACBAN Chairman of Toto Local Governent Area, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, were killed by suspected bandits on Friday at Garaku market, Kokona Local Governent Area of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ibrahim Addra, on Saturday in Lafia, quoted Sule as calling for calm during the funeral of the late MACBAN chairman in Kokona.

According to the statement, the governor expressed sadness over the incidence and cautioned against reprisal attack capable of worsening the situation.

Sule promised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminal elements disturbing the peace in the state.

He, however, called on those bent on breaching the peace enjoyed in the state to turn a new leaf for development to thrive.

The governor urged the families of the deceased to remain faithful and take solace in God.

He gave assurance that his administration would continue to work hard at ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the state

