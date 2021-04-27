Breaking News
Translate

Gov Ortom in tears as armed herdsmen militia invade Benue IDPs camp, kill 7 injure many

On 12:35 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Pension, Gov. Ortom, PDP
File: Governor Ortom: Open grazing: Benue law and the option before South Eastern states

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than seven Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, were feared dead after suspected armed herdsmen militia attacked the Abagena IDPs camp located in the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the unprovoked attack which took place today (Tuesday) at about 2 am left several of the traumatized IDPs with serious injuries.

Also read: Breaking: Gunmen in white bus kill two soldiers, one civilian at checkpoint in Ebonyi

Among the first callers to the camp for on the spot assessment was Governor Samuel Ortom who could not hold back tears as he addressed angry Benue youths.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!