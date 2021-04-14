Gov Ganduje to unveil Ahmed Musa after return to Kano Pillars

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje will unveil Super Eagles forward and captain, Ahmed Musa before the commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League’s second stanza after his sensational return to his boyhood club.

Musa who has been without a club completed his return after due consultations with the League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC).

A statement signed by media officer of the club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa which was obtained by Vanguard from the club’s website reads: “Ahmad Musa is our own and Pillars FC will continue to support him anytime and anywhere he found himself.”

The contract with Pillars includes that once Musa gets an offer, he would be released by the club.

Malikawa concluded that after completing all the necessary documentations, Ahmed Musa would be unveiled by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje before the commencement of the second stanza of the league.

Musa was an unused sub during Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho. His inclusion in the list of invited players was heavily criticized because of his lack of playing time.

Kano Pillars currently top the NPFL table alongside Kwara United with 36 points each from 19 matches albeit with an inferior goal difference.

