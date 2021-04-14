Gov Bello, others bag Northern Nigeria Peace Award

Kindly Share This Story:

It was the gathering of crémé dela crémé of the society when the Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide honoured men and women who have contributed exceptionally well to the growth and development of the Northern region, despite the challenges the part of the country is going through.

At an event held at Chopsticks Maitama on April 12,2021, the atmosphere was electric as it was showers of encomiums and celebrations.

Many who bag the award couldn’t hide their joy as they said it would spur them to do more, and it also, shows that the northern region and her people are on the right track.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy was awarded at the event.

Others are Dr Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Wife of the governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mudassir Idris Abubakar, Rtd Maj Gen. AT Jibrin, Amina Usman Dambatta, Abba Yusuf Bichi (Bichi Jr), Jamil Mohammed Abubakar, Madisca achile Haruna, Barr Ahmed Ismail, SSA to the President on NSIP, Amb Sara Abdul, Mohammed Jammal, Engr Nuradden M Hassan, Mal shehu Ahmad Isah, Dr.Auwal Mohammed Abdullahi, Prince UC INGAWA, Amb Kingsley Azonobi, Layla Ali Ali Othman, Hajiya Farida Umar Faruq and a popular entertainer cum businessman amongst others.

Speaking with one of the representative of the organisation, Amb Kingsley Amafibe, after the event, he thanked everyone for showing support and making the event successful.

He also encouraged all the award recipients to use the recognition to do greater things in the region and the country at large.

He also added that if people continue to be recognised for the good things they do in the society, it would spur them more to do greater things in the future. “Nigeria is our responsibility and we must continue to build a global partnership for peace,” he added.

