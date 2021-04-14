Gov Bello mourns demise of Igala born, former military administrator of Ondo, Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has mourned the demise of an Igala Icon and former Military Administrator of Ondo and Oyo states, Col. Ahmed Usman who died at the age of 70.

In his condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, Yahaya Bello noted that his death although very painful but it was comforting that the late Icon lived a fulfilled life.

Bello described Col. Usman who hailed from Okura, Dekina Local Government of the State as a worthy ambassador of the Confluence State who excelled in his chosen profession and blossomed through the ranks

He noted that the late Col. Usman majorly served his fatherland outside his state of origin he was sternly concerned about the growth and development of Kogi State particularly in its political affairs and the quality of leadership hence he indicated interest to govern the state in 2011.

The Governor Bello expressed that the late highly decorated Military officer was an astute administrator who during his time as Administrator in Ondo and Oyo between 1994 – 1998 gave a good account of himself and made striking and notable initiatives in these two south west states.

The statement further condoled with the family, friends of the late military Administrator while similar condolence was extended to the people of Kogi East particularly Dekina Local government area.

The Governor prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give all that are grieved by his demise the fortitude to bear the loss.

