Breaking News
Translate

GOTHEXM to assist indigent  Lagosians with scholarships, healthcare, food ,others

On 5:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

GOTHEXM foundation has  disclosed plans to begin a poverty prevention measure , aimed at addressing the basic needs of  the downtrodden in  Lagos State, with a view to giving them a sense of belonging .

The disclosure was made by the  foundation’s Chairman, Pastor Wole Oyejobi,  at the foundation’s secretariat,  Havilah Plaza on  Aina Street, Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja area of  Lagos.

Describing the concept as a divine mandate, Oyejobi ,explained that the  foundation was conceived after he sought  God’s direction through prayers, on what he would do to mark his 50th birthday.

The foundation, according to him, was officially inaugurated on March 31, 2021, as a major feature of his birthday Thanksgiving/Praise.

READ ALSO: Don’t host Tinubu’s birthday party in Govt House, Arewa youths tell Ganduje

He explained that “  the mandate is all about dedicating life to service   humanity ,especially the downtrodden and  forgotten, the less-privileged and  those outside the sphere of influence.

“ The foundation’s goal is  to promote poverty prevention measures. The areas of focus are : Scholarship, grants, or bursary support for Children Education, especially the less privileged”.

Other areas of focus according to him, included, health care services, food relief, provision of drinkable water, community support and business  support in terms of loans, for Small/Medium Scale businesses of  the less privileged.

Other key members of the foundation are : Deaconess  Adefolaju Oyejobi, Vice Chairman; Pastor (Engr) Joseph Ibidun, 2nd Vice  chairman;  Deacon Ayo Awe, Public Relations Officer;  Pastor Seun Oyewole, General Secretary; Deacon  Gboyega Ogun, treasurer and  Pastor Mobolaji Oyejobi ,  Financial Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!