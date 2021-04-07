GOTHEXM to assist indigent  Lagosians with scholarships, healthcare, food ,others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

GOTHEXM foundation has disclosed plans to begin a poverty prevention measure , aimed at addressing the basic needs of the downtrodden in Lagos State, with a view to giving them a sense of belonging .

The disclosure was made by the foundation’s Chairman, Pastor Wole Oyejobi, at the foundation’s secretariat, Havilah Plaza on Aina Street, Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja area of Lagos.

Describing the concept as a divine mandate, Oyejobi ,explained that the foundation was conceived after he sought God’s direction through prayers, on what he would do to mark his 50th birthday.

The foundation, according to him, was officially inaugurated on March 31, 2021, as a major feature of his birthday Thanksgiving/Praise.

He explained that “ the mandate is all about dedicating life to service humanity ,especially the downtrodden and forgotten, the less-privileged and those outside the sphere of influence.

“ The foundation’s goal is to promote poverty prevention measures. The areas of focus are : Scholarship, grants, or bursary support for Children Education, especially the less privileged”.

Other areas of focus according to him, included, health care services, food relief, provision of drinkable water, community support and business support in terms of loans, for Small/Medium Scale businesses of the less privileged.

Other key members of the foundation are : Deaconess Adefolaju Oyejobi, Vice Chairman; Pastor (Engr) Joseph Ibidun, 2nd Vice chairman; Deacon Ayo Awe, Public Relations Officer; Pastor Seun Oyewole, General Secretary; Deacon Gboyega Ogun, treasurer and Pastor Mobolaji Oyejobi , Financial Secretary.

