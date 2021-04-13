Google, MTN, StarTimes emerge top 20 brands making waves in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

BrandImpact Consulting, in their latest survey, says tech giants Google, MTN, Facebook and pay-TV, StarTimes are among the top brands making waves in Africa following their analysis for the year 2020.

The research ranked the top 100 brands making waves on the continent featuring multinational companies like Coca-Cola, LG, HP, Jumia, Airtel, Dangote and a host of others.

‘Brands Making Waves in Africa’ survey sought to uncover brands that are enjoying a great deal of market penetration, awareness and acceptance in the African market. The research assessed brand familiarity, presence, perception and level of willingness of customers and other stakeholders to evangelize a brand.

The research is based on a sample of consumers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders drawn from key markets in Africa with a major focus on key sectors like Consumer Goods, Telecoms, Aviation, Computer & Electronics, Automobile, Fintech & Payments, Sports & Fashion, Logistics, and Internet & eCommerce.

Google led the ranking followed by telecommunication giants, MTN and Airtel to make the top three brands.

While some of the brands appear in the top 20 cadres of the four different key indices like CocaCola, MTN, Toyota and Mercedes Benz, StarTimes is the only digital platform listed on three of the categories.

In the Aviation sector, Emirates, Qatar and Ethiopian Airlines are the top three leading brands.

When it comes to Fintech and Payments, VISA takes the leading role ahead of Mastercard, Interswitch, Paypal and American Express.

MTN remains the leading Telecommunications operator on the continent with Airtel, Glo Mobile and Vodafone following closely.

With a population of about 1.3 billion people and a working-age population that is projected to be larger than that of Asia by the end of the 21st century, Africa is an emerging force in global economy. Therefore, global businesses that are well-positioned on the continent will enjoy a great deal of advantage and leverageable growth opportunities in the nearest future.

The overall ranking is based on the cumulative score for each of the selected brands in terms of brand recognition, brand awareness, brand perception and brand advocacy, with brand advocacy having the highest score.

