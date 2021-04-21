Goodluck Jonathan commiserates with Chadians over death of President Deby

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Chadian people over the death of their President Idriss Debby, describing him as a leader who made considerable contributions to the efforts to stabilise the Sahel region and bring peace to the continent.

Below is the text of Dr Jonathan’s condolence message:

“I am saddened by the sudden death of Chad’s President Idriss Déby. As a leader, he made great efforts to stabilise the Sahel Region and bring peace to the continent.

“ Through the Multinational Joint Task Force, the late President Déby, and the Republic of Chad partnered with Nigeria and our neighbours to address issues of terrorism and other challenges affecting the Lake Chad Region.

“He played a prominent role on the African continent, and his Chairmanship of the African Union saw the progress of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which the Republic of Chad ratified under his leadership.

“I will remember him for the role he played in helping our two nations build positive cooperation that mutually benefited our peoples, and his death is mourned.

“On behalf of my family, and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I condole with the government and people of the Republic of Chad over his death, and pray for peace, progress and prosperity for Chad.”

