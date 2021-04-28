Good roads, education rights of citizen and not campaign assets, says UK based entrepreneur

Kindly Share This Story:

A United Kingdom based entrepreneur and entertainment promoter, Ambassador Ken Odeh, has posited that Good roads, Hospitals, education, electricity, water and affordable housing are rights of the citizen and not a campaign asset for politicians.

Odeh, who spoke with the Guardian from his base in the Uk, said all these mentioned above can and will improve the living standards of the citizen of Nigeria and stop the brain drain which has grossly affected the economy of the African continent.

He said, Nigeria government both from the state and federal level needs to tell themselves the truth, because “they know what they can do, they visit abroad on a daily basis, they know what they get with ease here so all they need to do is replicate the same standards.”

Odeh, who is owner of an entertainment company based in the United kingdom, that hosts the Edo Festival and Awards, said, the difference between Europe and Nigeria is the standard of living which government in Nigeria takes for granted.

He said, “The difference is quite very evident in the way of life of the people. As regards standard the standard of living is very improved abroad in comparison with what is obtainable back home.

“In the aspect of ease of doing business though both have good business environment but the system differentiate them. There’s a working system abroad and with the right documents you have the opportunity to deal directly without the middleman trauma, on the home front you are bedeviled with so much back end losses that you struggle to remain in business.”

“The environment is friendly, warm, welcoming and ideas count here. Security is top-notch, it’s just a click away and with an assurance like that your business grows effortlessly, because you don’t need to employ any extra external security force, you are not buying P.M.S neither are you bothered about generators. It’s a win win.”

He said if government must stop the increasing brain drain, it must increase the living standards of the citizens, let their opinion counts and let their ideas be made into profitable venture, “while we get the value system up and running.”

