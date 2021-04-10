Gombe targets 50,000 households for distribution of palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gombe State Government has begun the distribution of palliatives to poor and vulnerable persons in the state, targeting no fewer than 50,000 households.

The inauguration ceremony was done in Dukku Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, in his remark, stated that his administration was committed to supporting the poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

Yahaya said that the initiative to distribute the palliatives was as a result of the floods witnessed in some areas of the state the previous year, as well as the emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that the poor and vulnerable were the most hit, whenever there were crises, flooding and even the pandemic, hence government’s intervention to ensure that they were supported as a way of bringing them relief.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack traditional ruler in Ekiti

Yahaya added that the State Government was targeting no fewer than 50,000 households this year.

He stressed that in 2020, his administration supported a total of 66,000 households, which according to him, translated to 600,000 beneficiaries.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to support the poor and vulnerable, adding that the State Government had spent over N771 million to support flood victims in Nafada, Dukku, Funakaye and Yamaltu-Deba LGAs.

Yahaya warned against any attempt to divert the items, directing that the items be only given to the targeted vulnerable persons in line with the intent of the palliatives.

Earlier, Mr Mannassah Jatau, the Deputy Governor, explained that the distribution of the items would be done with equity and fairness.

”The same items here will be the same to be distributed in other wards across the state,” he said.

According to him, 2,998 households are to benefit in 10 LGAs for a start.

On his part, the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna, Rashid II, commended the governor for supporting the poor and vulnerable in his emirate, adding that the items would help in alleviating the sufferings of the people.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Bappah Aisami, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the items would help him support his household, noting that it came at a time the Ramadan fast was about to begin.

”We pray Allah to bless the government for giving us food. I am grateful and happy because the items will help me a lot,” he said.

NAN reports that the items distributed included rice, sugar, maize, salt, macaroni, spaghetti and noodles.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: