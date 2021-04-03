Gombe Governor urges “Edo 2021” state contingents to be good ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has charged state contingents that they should come back home with laurels at the National Sports Fiesta taking place in Benin Edo state.

Speaking in Gombe, the Governor urged them to be good ambassadors of the state by protecting the state’s good image, nothing that as much as the state would expect laurels from them, it would expect more of protection of their integrity.

The Governor represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, admonished the participating athletes that the psychology of winning in any competition is to have self confidence, without which there shall be no victory.

He assured the contingents of full support of the people and government of the state, stressing that the government shall look into the challenges raised by the Chairman of the Sport Commission with a view to removing them within available resources.

He appreciated the role of the officials in ensuring their participation at the National Sports Festival, calling on them to ensure they exhibit the spirit of the Gombawas by coming back home with laurels to a warm welcome and embrace of the people.

Also Speaking, the Chairman of the State Sports Council, Hon.Hamza Adamu Soye, explained that 78 athletes from the State will be participating at the National Sports Festival in 11 different events including, athletics, para athletics, volley ball, and Swimming among others.

He informed the government that the athletes are well behaved, disciplined, well prepared and committed to represent the state very well in character and performance towards making Gombe proud.

READ ALSO:

The Chairman appreciated the Governor, his Deputy and the SSG, for supporting the Commission especially for granting them autonomy to be able to perform their responsibilities efficiently.

He appealed to the Governor to look into the issue of poor state of the Gombe Township Stadium, Fantami with a view to giving it a facelift especially that it has not been renovated for long, and because it is usually used for hosting grand occasions of the state.

He also appealed for vehicles for the Commission to be transporting their athletes during their several outings, seizing the opportunity to appreciate the Federal College of Horticulture Dadinkowa, and Federal University of Kashere for availing them with the vehicles to transport the contingents to Edo State.

Responding, Mr. Wisdom Anyana appreciated the state government for giving them the opportunity to represent them in the festival, assuring them of making Gombe proud and bringing trophies, and laurels back home.

Kindly Share This Story: