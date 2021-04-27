Gombe Dep Gov saddened by demise of Hon Dauda Simon, Mama Kudo Kaptani Atiu, Musa Mai-akuya Cham

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Ngwakwe – Gombe

The Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, has been saddened by the news of the death of Hon Dauda Simon Tula, a one time Deputy Chairman Kaltungo Local Government Area, and Legislative Aide to Hon Fatima Binta Bello.

The Deputy Governor, in a message of condolences to the immediate family, and entire people of Tula, the state and the nation, described Hon Dauda as humble, promising, and a committed person to the ideals of brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence, whose contributions have always been positive to progress and development.

He said, Hon Dauda has left giant imprints in the sands of time, which shall always be mentioned as points of references when matters of positive development and patriotism are discussed.

He noted that, he was indeed an epitome of gentility, decorum and friendliness to all those who crossed his part in this side of life.

In a related development, the Deputy Governor also expressed shock over the death of Mama Kudo Kaptani Atiu Kaltungo who died recently after a protracted illness.

Describing Late Mama Kudo, the Deputy Governor said that she was a dedicated mother, House wife, committed to the community and church service, who ensured the discipline of her children in the fear of God. Adding that she has chosen the part of a good name, by leaving legacies even after her departure, calling on her children and relations to emulate her.

Mama died at the age of 88 leaving behind 8 children, 8 grand children and 19 great grand children among others.

In the same vein, Mr Jatau commiserated with the Nidu Grah Cham James D. Chachis, over the death of his cousin, Late Musa Mai-akuya and his palace guard.

He described the death as a great loss to Cham Chiefdom, Gombe State and Nigeria, praying God to grant the deceased eternal life and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Musa Mai-akuya died at the age of 67, leaving behind a wife, children and relations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

