Glory be to Jesus! Abducted RCCG members freed – Adeboye

Buhari Felicitates with Pastor Adeboye at 78
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG GO

By Arogbonlo Israel

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has announced that eight members of the church abducted a couple of weeks ago in Kaduna have regained their freedom.

Adeboye made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said the affected individuals have however been taken to the hospital for medical check-up.

He wrote: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in the captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for check-up and tests. Glory be to Jesus. We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus’ name.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

