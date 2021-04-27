GLG Communications to host Panel at Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2021 edition of the Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) opens today at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event which brings together experts in the manufacturing industry and economic landscapes from home and abroad, would run from 27th to the 29th of April 2021.

Meanwhile, fast rising PR power house and EMWA 2021 partner, GLG communications, will host a panel session on Wednesday April 28 2021 at 2:30 pm WAT, with the theme: Why Public Relations Matters To Manufacturers: Role of Public Relations in Developing Manufacturing Industries.

This session will explore the role public relations plays in developing industries and why it should matter to manufacturers especially now in this time of constant disruption.

READ ALSO:

The conversation which will be moderated by GLG Communications’ managing partner Omawumi Ogbe, brings together a diversity of perspectives on the most productive ways to harness PR and communication tools to drive innovation, improve consumer experiences and attract more support in the post-pandemic economic era. Speakers for this panel are: Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, O’tega Ogra; Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Olusegun McMedal; and Head, Corporate Communications, TGI Group, Rafiat Gawat.

Omawumi Ogbe shared her delight stating that GLG Communications is pleased to host “this important conversation focused on what it means to take a human-first and PR and communication driven approach to innovations across industries and communities on the African continent and beyond. The EMWA has always attracted some of the most prominent names in the sector and we’re delighted to contribute with a session that points to the future for industry players.”

According to GLG Communications, opportunities to drive growth in the manufacturing landscape abound, if individuals and organisations can pay attention to the public perception and use the right messaging in today’s ever changing world.

“We’re excited to partner with GLG Communications as a key stakeholder in the communication section with a focus to helping business achieve their communication goals and developing an excellent and favorable public perception for brands.” said Joseph Oru, Managing Director, Zenith Exhibitions and Project Director, EMWA conference.

“The overall goal of the EMWA exhibition and conference is to help businesses reconnect after a horrific 2020 occasioned by the pandemic. Our joy will be that all business executives, representatives and players in the industrial sector increase their turnovers from the opportunities our platform has created.” he added.

Since its launch, GLG communications has continued to serve as a point of convergence for Africa’s most innovative minds. It has become a marquee PR company for business leaders, global thinkers, entrepreneurs and organisations hoping to tell their stories and effectively engage their desired target audience. Interested attendants can register free to attend the panel.

Kindly Share This Story: