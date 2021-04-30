Glamour and glitz as Chief Kenneth Ifekudu dedicates son in grand style

Kindly Share This Story:

The excitement can be measured as a display of royalty as High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, the Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu, and Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Leeds Limited, dedicates son, Ifekudu Obiajulum Kenneth Jnr, few days ago in a grand style.

The event that took place in Abuja started with church dedication service at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Games Village, Abuja while the reception took place at City Park in the capital city.

According to an eye witness account, it was a convergence of who’s who among the influential associates of the High Chief Ifekudu that include top government officials, businessmen and movers of the social industry in the capital city of Abuja.

Chief Ifekudu and his son wore a matchup royal traditional costume to the admiration of guests.

Among the dignitaries that were present at the event include Chief Chinedu Madubuko, Chairman De Chico Group; Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu (Cubana Group).

Others are some of the members of Federal House of Representatives that include Hon Ita Mbora; Hon. Ifeanyi Momah; Hon. Alex Egbonna; Hon. Vincent Ofumelu; Anambra Gubernatorial Aspirant, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo; Engr. Nnamdi Onunkwo; Wife of Hon. Chris Azubuogu; Chief Ifeanyi Amaonye (Pounds & Dollars); Chief Valentine Akusinachi; Mr. Nicky Jonas Okeke (Foretec Investment); Mr. Jimmy Omo Agege; members of Pinnacle International friends club of Nigeria; Directors and MDs of Various Government agencies & parastatals and a host of others.

