Gionee P15pro set to upstage mobile device space in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

In line with its avowed commitment to the manufacturing of premium mobile devices across the globe, China’s foremost smartphone company, Gionee Mobile, has announced the entry of its latest product; Gionee P15-Series (starting with Gionee P15pro ) into the Nigerian market.

In an interaction with newsmen in Lagos recently, announcing the arrival of the innovative mobile device in Nigeria, Managing Director, Gionee Mobile Nigeria, Mr. Benneth Ekechukwu, stated that Gionee P15 pro was the latest innovative and premium designed mobile device from their company to be introduced into the highly competitive Nigerian market.

He noted that with the formal arrival of the model into the country, he was of the strong belief that Gionee P15pro was set to disrupt the mobile device market in Nigeria. On the unique futures of the mobile product, he stated that, “ Gionee P15pro is fully packed with mega power and mega display, and runs on the latest Android version, Android 11(R), whose “Go Edition” offers unique control to the user when it comes to privacy and security.”

Speaking further, Ekechukwu noted that ”the newly introduced device is powered by high battery capacity of 6000mAh, which keeps the user always in power, while the immersive viewing experience is on a full view large screen of 6.82-inch HD+ Waterdrop Display. Also the creatively designed mobile product is very sleek and gorgeous.”

Assuring users of mobile devices in Nigeria of a quality experience with the new mobile product, the boss of Gionee in Nigeria stated that, “Gionee P15pro is built with Triple AI camera that captures stunning pictures anytime, anywhere, while the phone memory is 3GB Ram, 64GB Rom expandable to 256GB, thereby offering a whole lot of massive storage space for users to store files, videos, games and related information”.

Throwing more light on the uniqueness of the mobile device, Ekechukwu disclosed that the P15pro was equipped with a fast processor to ensure a smooth and outstanding performance when browsing, even with supportive two- way securities; the rear fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock.

He added that the masterpiece device which comes in two colours; Petrol blue and Fjord, would be available for purchase at the official recommended retail price of N58,900.

Kindly Share This Story: