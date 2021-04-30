German man in hospital after accidentally receiving vaccine 5 times

Kindly Share This Story:

A man on Friday was recovering in a German hospital after accidentally receiving five times the standard dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health authorities in the eastern German city of Schwerin told the local daily Schweriner Volkszeitung that it had been a regrettable incident, which occurred after the containers with diluted and undiluted versions of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were mixed up.

ALSO READ: Anxiety in Ondo community over influx of Fulani men

As a precaution, the man was taken to the hospital for observation but had so far not shown any signs of problems, the authorities said.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: