German leaders mull lockdown exemptions for those immune to Covid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met the country’s 16 state premiers on Monday to discuss what freedoms could be granted to people who are considered immune to Covid-19.

Ahead of the meeting, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that new rules were on their way, but there was no fixed timetable.

“We are working hard to draw up a proposal quickly,” he said, adding that the exact form of the regulations would depend on the outcome of Monday’s meeting.

According to a draft government document seen earlier by dpa, the government is considering some exemptions from current contact and movement restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or who have recovered from the disease.

They should be granted the same exemptions that apply to those who tested negative, for example in accessing shops and certain services.

The deputy head of the Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), Julia Kloeckner, backed the idea of greater freedom for those who have been vaccinated, saying “people need perspective.”

A “clear arrangement” was needed from Monday’s meeting for those who had had Covid-19 or had been vaccinated, said Dirk Wiese, a senior lawmaker from the Social Democrats, who are part of Germany’s coalition government.

Just over 23 per cent of people in Germany have received at least one vaccination; 7.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated with two doses, according to official figures.

A rollback of the mask requirement or social distancing for those considered immune is not up for discussion on Monday. The exceptions also aren’t likely to be extended to the use of certain facilities, such as swimming pools.

