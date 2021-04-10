 George Moghalu attends Aisha Buhari’s book launch at state house

Kindly Share This Story:

As NIWA Boss extols Her Excellency Aisha Buhari at book launch.

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief Dr George Moghalu yesterday at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, eulogised the First Lady, Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Buhari, for her noble role in national politics.

Chief Dr George Moghalu described her as a personality that has an open, natural, and uninhabited manner. She is an exceptional First Leader and has redefined the role of her office unlike before.

Chief Dr Moghalu spoke yesterday at the sideline of the presentation of a book, titled: Aisha Buhari: Being Different,written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr. Hajo Sani.

According to Chief Dr George Moghalu, he said that Author, “Dr. Hajo Sani has written a most engaging book on the personality of Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady. It’s unlikely that any other First Lady in Nigeria’s history has, in such a few years, captured the imagination of Nigerians as profoundly as Aisha Buhari.

Dignitaries at the event included Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who was represented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, who delivered the welcome remarks, the National Leader of APC, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, Godswill Akpabio.

Others included Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (recorded message); Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Dr. Amina Muhammed (recorded message).

Wife of the Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe; the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III; wife of former Vice-President, Amina Sambo, among others, also attended the event.

