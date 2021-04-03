Gbaramatu youths felicitate with Epemupolo at 50

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gbaramaru Youth Development Association has congratulated Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo on his Golden Jubilee birthday anniversary.

President of Gbaramaru Youth Comrade Shadrach Onitsha Ebikeme described Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo, as an astute leader with a big heart for development and freedom of his people from any form of deprivation or oppression from any quarters.

While expressing gratitude to God for good health and for the 50th Birthday of Ekpemupolo, the President stated that Sunday April 4, 2021 has been slated for the celebration at Oporoza town, the Traditional Headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to Shadrach, activities lined up by 10am to mark the Birthday Anniversary of their great leader include dancing competition among the various cultural groups in Gbaramatu Kingdom, for the first, second and third prizes of N700,000k, N500,000k and N300,000k to be won.

In addition, there will be a lecture on the ‘Life, Journey and Achievement of Ekpemupolo’ by Dr. Ebikisei Stanley Udisi, a senior lecturer from the Department of Philosophy, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa state, with music to be supplied by Famous Tenade Tiemo and his progressive music band.

Kindly Share This Story: