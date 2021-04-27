Gadol Financial Services Limited inaugurates Board of Directors, launches Board Committees

Kindly Share This Story:

Gadol Financial Services Limited has announced the inauguration of its Board of Directors and the establishment of Board committees. The chairman of the Board of directors, Jakoh Edward Korosi made the announcement in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the finance company, Jakoh Edward Korosi will now serve as chairman, Board of Directors, Esesua Henrietta Adeyemi will serve as an Independent Director, while Queen Nwachukwu, Seember Danielle Shankyula and Womi Ebri will serve as Non-Executive Directors. All appointments have been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Patrick Obi-Akatchak has also been confirmed as MD/CEO by the Board of Directors. He is a seasoned banker with over 12 years of experience in credit and risk management, investment banking, public sector, and retail banking.

Commenting on the recent development, the MD/CEO Patrick Obi-Akatchak said “A hearty congratulations to each and everyone on their appointments. We believe this is a step in the right direction and we look forward to greater achievements. We will continually uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere strictly to industry guidelines to change the dynamics of financial services for the benefits of our customers and ultimately the society.”

In line with best financial practices, Gadol Financial Services Limited has also launched its Board committees, with women leading over 90% of these committees. They are as follows; Audit and Risk Management Committee with Mrs. Esesua Adeyemi as the chairman, The Credit Committee with Ms. Queen Nwachukwu, as the chairman.

Basic Governance and Nomination Committee with Mrs. Womi Ebri as the chairman and The Remuneration & Human Resource Committee with Mrs. Seember Danielle Shankyula as the chairman. These phenomenal women are well-recognized thought leaders in the industry and have contributed immensely to the growth of this company. We are thankful and congratulate them on their appointments.

All Board Committee is headed by Non-Executive Directors in line with CBN code of Corporate Governance for Finance Companies in Nigeria.

“It is indeed an honor to be nominated as a part of the board of directors and a privilege to also chair the Committee on Audit and Risk Management. I’m looking forward to a remarkable journey with Gadol Financial Services Limited and all the steps that would be put in place to take the company to greater heights” said Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, Mrs. Esesua Adeyemi.

