Future of work: Coven links French school to empower Nigerians on Data Science, AI

By Juliet Umeh

An American firm based in Nigeria, Coven Works, has entered into a partnership with a leading French School for Artificial Intelligence, Aivancity, to give Nigerians opportunity to study artificial intelligence, AI skill sets abroad.

The school, according to the partners, is built around three cores of the 21st Century: Artificial Intelligence, Business and Ethics.

Its mission is to prepare humans and organisations who will address the many economic and social challenges related to the exploitation of data and artificial intelligence’s potential.

The CEO of Coven Works, Olusola Amusan, said: “Globalisation is forcing companies to hire humans from all countries in highly skilled occupations like Data Science and Artificial Intelligence hence, the need for these sort of partnerships with a top French institution.

“To start with, most business schools have rigid admission requirements: they mostly require that students have a background in certain fields before admission but, our partner is open to students from various disciplinary backgrounds: literary, economic, science, among others.

“The first amongst other advantages offered by the school is an Update Guarantee which enables graduates to return to take courses and continue to have access to many resources: online courses, media library and more, even upon graduation. This largely contributes to missions inherent to the school’s value which is accompanying graduates throughout their professional career and strengthening their professional integration.”

Some of the courses the school offer include: the Grande École program which runs for two years, it includes: Building fundamentals & Deepening knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (Microsoft handles some of the training) and the third year of an apprenticeship program.

According to Amusan, “This course is open to persons with a background in mathematics, statistics, computer science, engineering sciences, economics or management, issued by an international higher education institution.

“Admissions into the second year of the Grande École Program, is open to graduates with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in mathematics, statistics, computer science or engineering sciences, graduates with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in economics and/or management, holders of a Bachelor’s degree from business or engineering schools.

“The third-year is offered as an apprenticeship or professionalization contract (study-work dual system) with tuition fees paid by the host company.

“Another programme is a Bachelor of Science (Applied Artificial Intelligence) which also runs for three years, admissions are open to students holding a general baccalaureate; technological baccalaureate or any other international diploma.

“More programs include a Master’s of Science (Machine Learning for Business Intelligence, this includes a one week trip to Silicon Valley). A continuing professional development certification for companies and public organizations, this is customized in a remote model. Certifications in Data science & Modelling, Neural network & deep learning, AI & Data science for managers, AI & Data science for marketing and AI & Big data management for CIO/CTO.

Aivancity Regional Manager, Tobi Ricketts said: “It’s no more news that Africa will be the next frontier of digital revolution in the world, this is already evident in ground breaking solutions developed by talents in Africa, and huge talent acquisition by major players in Tech.

