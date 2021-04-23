FUPRE, ACF sign pact for 2021 Petroleum industry awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) has signed an agreement with the African Child Foundation to host 2021 Petroleum Industry Awards.

The Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh in a statement made available to journalists yesterday noted the university as a research institute understands that recognizing the outstanding achievements made within the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream sectors of the Oil & Gas Industry; rewarding success and commitment to health & safety, environmental stewardship and corporate social responsibility will in no small measure upscale the standard for excellence and healthy competition in the sector.

He commended companies like Shell Petroleum Development Company and others for registering their presence in the institution through viable projects and encouraged others to emulate their good deeds.

“ FUPRE Awards has raised the bar in showcasing hard work as a panacea for advancement, adding that the 2021 edition will witness a cross-section of oil and gas players and stakeholders from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others”.

In his remarks, the representative of African Child Foundation, organisers of the African Integrity Prize Mr. Donaldson Onosakponome, assured the University management that only credible companies and individuals will scale through the crucible of nominations.

Onosakponome also note that the FUPRE Awards will be organized annually by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources and African Child Foundation to showcase activities and achievements of companies and industry players in the oil and gas sector in the previous year as well as offer scholarships to best academic students and research grants to academia in the University to provide research support for the oil and gas industry.

The event which is scheduled to hold June 17 at the University premises is expected to have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Special Guest of Honour, while Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, is Guest of Honour.

The Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Chief Godswill Akpabio will be Keynote Speaker at the event while Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is Chief host and Vice Chancellor, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, is host of the ceremony.

