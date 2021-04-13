Breaking News
Translate

French government to open ‘Choose Africa; conference in Nigeria

On 5:53 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating
French president, Emmanuel Macron

…As Nigeria ranks first in bilateral trade in sub- Saharan Africa

By Victoria Ojeme

The French government has announced that it would open the “Choose Africa” conference, a €3.5 billion initiative by President Emmanuel Macron, dedicated to support the development of start-ups and SMEs in Africa to enable the continent to benefit fully from the opportunities of the digital revolution.

The government also disclosed that Nigeria is the first in sub-Saharan Africa with bilateral trade amounting to a total of 4.5 billion USD in 2019 (2.3 billion USD in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists yesterday announcing a two day visit of Mr Franck RIESTER, French Minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness in Abuja,

READ ALSO: Australia says it will hold China accountable on human rights

According to the statement, “As the largest economy in Africa and the economic engine of West Africa, Nigeria is indeed a major partner for France, the first in sub-Saharan Africa with bilateral trade amounting to a total of 4.5 billion USD in 2019 (2.3 billion USD in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The Minister will have several official meetings in Abuja and Lagos, in order to underline the importance of the bilateral economic relationship and to prepare the Summit on the financing of African economies in Paris on 18 May.

The objective of the mission is also to further strengthen the links between the French and Nigerian private sectors. In this regard, the Minister will have in-depth discussions with the Nigerian economic actors to strengthen bilateral cooperation and investments, both in Nigeria and in France, particularly in the logistics sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!