Frapapa unveils Reminisce as brand ambassador

Frapapa, Nigeria’s revolutionary sports betting brand has unveiled the Nigerian Hip Hop star, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known by his stage name Reminisce as its celebrity Brand Ambassador.

Reminisce will now be addressed as Chief Frapstar in line with FRAPAPA’s unique brand identity and will be the face of Frapapa in upcoming marketing campaigns and customer engagement platforms.

Announcing the Chief Frapstar, Layi Adeyinka, the Chief Operating Officer of Soloti Gaming Limited, said: “We are proudly introducing one of Nigeria’s rave-making hip-hop musicians, REMINISCE as the Chief Frapstar (brand ambassador) for our flagship sports betting brand – FRAPAPA.

“Frapapa is a bold, ambitious, energetic, and authentic brand that seeks to revolutionize gaming in Nigeria. For us, Alaga Ibile is an emblem of our rich brand identity. He will be an inspiration for many Nigerian youths to win big with Frapapa.

Reminisce himself is a noted sports fan and successful punter. We are excited that Reminisce is our Chief Frapstar. We shall together with him develop and empower a community of Frapstars as part of FRAPAPA’s brand promise.”

In his remarks, the Chief Frapstar, Reminisce said he is excited to be a part of this vision.

“I am excited to be part of the FRAPAPA success story. I am a sports lover and I believe in the vision of the FRAPAPA brand. With this partnership, we will create passion, wealth, and more wins for game lovers.

“I’m super excited to bring my flair as an entertainer and game lover to bear on the FRAPAPA brand exploits. In the next few days, fans and bettors should be on the lookout, as FRAPAPA would be giving bettors on the platform an opportunity to win big. So I invite sports enthusiasts and punters to come to Frapapa and WIN big,” he said.

Charles Dungor, Marketing and Communications Manager, described FRAPAPA as an exciting betting experience for the Nigerian gaming industry.

He said: “FRAPAPA platform offers a premium gaming experience with swift payouts, withdrawals, and SMS notifications for winnings. Significantly, FRAPAPA has an attractive welcome bonus to reward FRAPSTARS and Agents, apart from providing job opportunities through its chains of operations.”

