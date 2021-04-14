Foursquare Church holds annual International Conference for Ministers and Leaders (ICML) 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has announced that its annual International Conference for Ministers and Leaders 2021 will take place between Thursday, 15th April to Sunday 18th April 2021.

According to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Rev. Dr. Ben Taiwo, the ICML is the flagship training program for ministers and leaders of the organisation which over the years has trained several thousands of leaders within and outside the Foursquare Movement. This years edition promises to be spiritually enriching and physically refreshing. Listed among the ministers during the program are the General Overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, Engr. Abiodun Fijabi, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, the National Secretary and Pst. Tunde Oyediran, National Minister for Missions (Youth) among many others.

Commenting on what should be expected during the program, the General Overseer, Rev. Sam Aboyeji said, ‘The theme of this years conference, STEWARDSHIP taken from 1 Corinthians 4:1,2 is a reminder to us of the spiritual, sacred, solemn and serious service which we have been called to offer as Gods servants. Towards this conference, God has prepared His vessels to lead us, teach us and impact us in definite ways as we focus on this important subject of stewardship. The features of this years ICML will also reflect the dynamics of the times we are in. As a carryover from last year, we are retaining as much of what was planned before but will seek further opportunity to handle some of the subjects that are not accommodated”.

The program will hold both physically and virtually at various designated Zonal Churches and media channels like the Foursquare TV, WAP TV and all Foursquare Social Media handles. The general public is invited to the program which promises to be highly impactful and spiritually enriching.

