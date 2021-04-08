Four bandit leaders denounce banditry, surrender arms in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Katsina

No fewer than four notorious bandit leaders terrorising Katsina State has on Thursday denounced banditry and surrendered their sophisticated weapons in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police CP Sanusi Buba stated this while parading the notorious leaders alongside their followers and laid down arms and ammunitions. CP Buba said the bandit leaders on their own came out of their hideouts in the forest and unconditionally denounced banditry.

The Police Commissioner identified the bandit leaders as Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-Daji. He warned other recalcitrant bandits, who refuse to surrender to have a rethink vowing that they would not leave any stone unturned to deal decisively with them.

According to him, “I have the pleasure to welcome you to Katsina state Police Command Headquarters, to brief you on yet another important breakthrough made by the Nigeria Police Force, Katsina state Command in the ongoing onslaught against banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and other forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

“In line with Federal Government’s directive to all security agencies to clamp down on all marauding bandits in the forest, until either they are arrested, neutralized or surrender. The Katsina State Police Command in its resolute and unrelenting determination aimed at ending banditry and other heinous crimes wishes to inform the general public and indeed the good people of the state, that four (4) leaders of bandits, namely Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-Daji.

“The aforementioned decided unconditionally, on their own to come out from their hideouts in the forest, denounced banditry and surrendered.

“They surrendered the following arms and ammunition: Two (2) General Purpose Machine guns, One (1) AK 49 Assault rifle, Twenty-three (23) AK 47 Assault rifles, One hundred and nine (109) GPMG ammunition, Ninety-four (94) 7.62mm live ammunition of AK 47 rifle and Forty-five (45) rustled cows.

“It became absolutely imperative at this juncture, to warn other recalcitrant bandits, who refuse to surrender, that nobody has a monopoly of violence and that government is mightier than any person or group of persons.

“The Nigeria Police Force and indeed other sister security agencies will leave no stone unturned in isolating and dealing decisively with any individual or group of unrepentant bandits that refused to surrender and keep hibernating in the forest.

“We assured the good people of the state that banditry and other crimes will soon be history as the Security Forces are on top of the situation. Members of the public are hereby enjoined to partner with the security agencies by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of bandits and their collaborators,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Buba however stated.

It was gathered that the bandits were reportedly residing in the thick forest of Illela in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A repented leader, Ado Sarki said they were surrounding and distancing themselves from the activities of the bandits’ groups. Sarki promised his readiness to support the security to combat crimes.

“We hereby surrendered and distance ourselves from various bandits groups in the forest. We have nothing to do with these arms. I promised and to assist security agencies in an effort to fight anyone who’s not ready to repent,” Sarki said.

