Four arrested in Ondo for stripping female police inspector naked

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A female police inspector, Bosede Ajayi has been reportedly stripped naked by four suspected hoodlums in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was part of the Police team from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

She and other members of the police team were attacked by the hoodlums. It was gathered that the policewoman was badly humiliated, manhandled, and stripped naked on the order of one Oladele Samuel, the gang leader.

Confirming the attack on its officers, the state commissioner of Police Bolaji Salami said ” On April 20, 2021, at about 1000hrs, a team of policemen from State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of Malicious Damage and threat to life.

“On getting to the scene, the Police team was attacked by some hoodlums, and Inspector Ajayi Bosede was badly humiliated, manhandled, and stripped naked on the order of one Oladele Samuel, the gang leader.

“Oladele Samuel practically inflicted injuries on the said policewoman and promised to kill anyone who dares him. W/Inspr Ajayi Bosede in the process lost her warrant card, a bunch of key,s and a wallet containing eighty thousand naira (₦80,000.00) cash”

” Oladele Samuel and his gang were subsequently arrested and they are facing investigation.

The police chief gave the names of the suspects who attacked and stripped Inspector Ajayi naked as Oladele Samuel aged 48, Sunday Babalola aged 26, Adesina Isaac aged 25, and Olawale Bukola aged 41.

He said that the four suspects would soon be charged to court after the completion of the investigation. The police commissioner who was irked by the attack on his officer declared that the state police command would not tolerate such inhuman treatment of any of his officers.

Salami said the command would not treat the matter with levity adding that the attack on security personnel was unacceptable and condemnable.

The police chief added that four armed robbery suspects have been arrested for attacking and robbing one diesel dealer in Ore area of the state of N3.9m kept at home.

According to him ” On April 9, 2021, at about 2230hrs, the report was received at Ore Divisional Police Headquarters, that the duo of Kayode and Gbadebo had information that a dealer in diesel had about Three Million Nine Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira Only (₦3,915,000.00) at home.

” So they conspired with Adedeji Johnson, Emmanuel Edinga, Ejiofor Odagu, Solomon Festus and others at large to rob the said Mr. Akintinmehin Oluwaseyi, of the said amount at gun point.

“After robbing and dispossessing the said Akintimehin Oluwaseyi of the said amount, the gang also robbed and injured the Secretary Odigbo Local Government Area with his wife.

“On receipt of the information, my Officers swung into action and arrested the following suspects at their hideout in Ore. They include Yemi Alaba aka Small, Adedeji Johnson, Emmanuel Edinga and Ejiofor Odagu.

Items recovered according to the police commissioner include ₦2,600,000.00 being part of the stolen money, Five (5) live Cartridges and two (2) expended cartridges.

Salami said that arrested culprits have made useful information to the Police and that the manhunt for the rest had commenced.

