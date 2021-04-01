Fountain of Life Church announces 20th edition Word Explosion Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

The Fountain of Life Church has announced plans for the 20th edition of its Word Explosion Conference that promises to be life-changing.

The event is scheduled to hold from Monday, 12th April 2021 to Sunday, 18th April 2021, with the theme: Possessing Your Possession. Ministering at this years edition is Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Lead Bishop of TREMM, Rev George Adegboye, lead pastor of Rhema Chapel International Ministries, Bishop Harold Ray, Pastor Tunde Bolanta, Dr Andy Osakwe and resident pastors Taiwo & Notmi Odukoya.

“This year’s conference is one with a difference because I believe God is about to reveal himself to many through his word. We are honored to have some prominent men and women of God grace us with their presence and we are looking forward to undiluted word from God, through the preachers. I want to encourage everyone to come expectant for the word and be sure to invite friends and family to this life-changing event” said Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Due to the current restrictions, this year’s conference will be held online via the Fountain TV on YouTube from Monday, 12th April 2021 – Friday, 16th April 2021 at 6 pm daily.

However, there will be the onsite morning session on Thursday, 15th April at 9 am, and a final onsite session on Sunday, 18th April 2021 at The Fountain of Life Church main auditorium, Ilupeju.

Interested participants are advised to register for the event. Registration is free.

“The conference is expected to mark a turning point in your life as you receive the life-changing Word, prophetic declarations, and supernatural insights from anointed ministers of God. Endeavor to watch online if you’re unable to make it to the auditorium and God will meet you at the point of your needs. Amen!”

Previous editions have had over 1500 people in attendance and guest ministers from all over the world such as Dr. Mensah Otabil, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Bishop David Oyedepo, Apostle Bobby Hogan amongst other prominent preachers.

The Fountain of Life Church is a ministry with a mission to provide a home for the lost; guide those in search of direction, purpose and calling, and raise people who are committed to making a difference. The church is led by Pastor Taiwo Odukoya with its headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.

