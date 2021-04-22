Former Ethiope East PDP Chair received in his Abraka residence

Kindly Share This Story:

… As He Rededicates His House, Life To God

After a turbulent time that almost took the life of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State and the former Chairman of the party in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Chief Dr. Kings Okpako, has decided to rededicate his life to God with a greater commitment to please his Maker and pursue the welfare of others.

In what can be described as a home coming from Lagos, the politician was received by family members in his Abraka residence where they spent time worshipping God, praying and making plans for the future.

Recall that Dr. Okpako recently was left off the hook by the police after he was framed up in a murder case.

Many had concluded that it was over for him, but miraculously, he was able to redeem his name and since then he has continually made efforts to gain his reputation.

Times without number, he has passionately tried to prove his innocence and has been received into the PDP fold and is sure to be a politician to look at for in the nearest future.

Speaking, he said the programme was a time to rededicate his country home at Kuti Street, Abraka main town to God.

“Joseph was sold by his own brothers not knowing they were paving his destiny to the right direction. For gold to be gold it must pass true the fire furness. Time will tell.

“To God Almighty be all the glory. He who God has blessed no man can cause. After rain comes shine. Surely they will gather but in as much the gathering is not orchestrated by God surely they will scatter,” he said.

