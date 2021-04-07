Five freed Afaka students reunite with their families in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka who regained freedom, were on Wednesday handed over to their parents by the Kaduna State Government

Government officials said the students have undergone thorough medical checks, preliminary psychological evaluation and certified physically and mentally stable.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, listed the students as; Francis Paul, Maryam Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Amina Yusuf and Obadiah Habakkuk

According to him ,Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development and State Emergency Management Agency to offer direct support with the management of the students.

“These students have undergone thorough medical checks and preliminary psychological evaluation at a Military facility, and have been certified physically and mentally stable.

”However, there is of course the need for post-trauma evaluation.

“It is in that light, that the Kaduna state government is handing them over to their parents.

“Upon their retrieval, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, immediately directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development to offer direct support with the management of the students.

“Food, clothing and other immediate essentials were provided to the students, and they were housed at a shelter for debriefing.

“The Kaduna State Government’s empathy with the families and loved ones of all the hostages is as important and deep rooted as its obligation not to provide incentives for criminality.

“The Kaduna State Government shares deeply in the pain and distress experienced by the parents and families of all the hostages in this difficult time. As such, the Government will continue to work towards the safe return of the students in captivity.

READ ALSO: UCH delivers first IVF triplets

“The Governor has emphasized that the government, parents, students, the school management and all Nigerians have one common goal, and that is having all the students, and indeed all those in captivity back home, and to work hard towards overcoming this common asymmetric threat. By the grace of God, we will succeed.

“I also wish to appeal to the parents of the remaining students to stay strong. Government and security agencies are working patiently and consistently to secure the release of the students and all abducted persons,” he said.

One of the parents of the released students, Mr Caleb Waziri, expressed gratitude to God that their children were released by the bandits .

They prayed that the remaining 34 students would soon be freed from captivity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: