Fine on adverts: We put ads where Nigerians’ eyeballs are, HASG tells Lai Mohammed

Victor Ogunyinka

The Head of Advertising Sectoral Groups, HASG, has replied to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, over his comment on fines for brands running advertorials on foreign channels.

The media decisions are driven by the consumers’ interest, passion, inspiration, and aspirations,” HASG stated.

In a Good Morning Nigeria Show on the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Lai Mohammed was quoted as saying that Nigerian brands that run adverts during foreign matches must compulsorily advertise during Nigerian Premier Football League games.

He also said that brands that produce their advertising materials abroad will pay a fine of N100,000 each time such adverts run, adding that advertising materials promoting Nigerian brands must be directed and authored by Nigerians inside the country.

However, reacting in a release signed by Mr Steve Babaeko, President Advertising Association of Nigeria (AAAN), Mrs Bunmi Adeniba, President, Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Mr Femi Adelusi, President, Media Independents Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Mr Emmanuel Ajufo, President, Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Hajia Sa’am Ibrahim, Chairman, Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (BON), Mr Tade Adekunle, President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) and made available to Vanguard, HASG noted that the Minister needs to understand that advertisers put their advertising investment where the eyeballs of Nigerians are.

It explained further that the world is a global village and that is why international media are widely watched by Nigerians locally and internationally.

“Nigeria-based news channels and contents developed locally are also consumed across many countries beyond our borders, with no special fines and levies imposed on companies who place adverts within them,” it said.

The advertising body agreed that local patronage should be encouraged, but opined that it should happen organically and not forcefully.

“There are many leading advertisers and multinational companies who rationally seek to explore economies of scale in the production of materials, negotiation costs and broadcast of their contents which run across many countries.

“Even with this said, empirical information and trended data show clearly that investment in local broadcast stations still outweighs that of foreign channels.”

The body advised that support from the government would help improve patronage.

“With the right support for the marketing communication industry, content development, local media investment, and media infrastructure development will grow and improve organically.

“The HASG as a body made up of advertisers, advertising agencies, media agencies, marketing activation agencies, out-of-home media agencies, and broadcasting company groups, would like the Minister to engage the industry players and practitioners more and explore collaboration on issues like this before making these pronouncements that can significantly impact the industry.

“Finally, we strongly appeal to the Ministry as well as the National Assembly to engage and involve the professional practitioners of the various sectors of the marketing communications industry in the conversations on policies at the point of ideation, formulation, and development of these policies.

“This is the best pathway to progressive and implementable legislation of policies and initiatives that will improve the well-being of the industry and Nigerians. The ministry and the communication industry in Nigeria can benefit more from working together and in addressing the key issues concerning the development of marketing, advertising and sponsorships in Nigeria when the capability and expertise of the professional players are leveraged on.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

