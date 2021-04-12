Financial autonomy of judiciary: Agbakoba tasks govs, writes Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has urged governors of the 36 states of the country to end the industrial action in the judiciary by observing the rule of law and obeying judgments of the court.

In a letter to Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Agbakoba said ‘’state governors should please enforce decisions of the courts and save the country this chaos in the judiciary.’’

The letter read: ‘’I am saddened by the avoidable strike action by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, because of the stress it has caused the judicial system. A simple way out is for state governors to observe the rule of law and obey judgments of the court. Sections 81 (3) and 121 (3) of the Constitution of Nigeria grants financial autonomy to Federal and State Judiciaries.

“This has been confirmed by courts in the following cases: judiciary Staff Union Of Nigeria vs National Judiciary Council & Governors Of The 36 States In Suit No: FHC/Abj/Cs/667/13; Olisa Agbakoba Vs FG, The NJC & National Assembly Suit No. FHC/Abj/CS/63/2013; and Olisa Agbkaoba Vs Ag, Ekiti State & 2 Others Suit No. Nad/56/2013.

‘’President Buhari has affirmed the decisions of the courts by issuing Executive Order 10 of 2020, in exercise of his powers under Section 5 of the Constitution to ensure execution and maintenance of the constitution which includes enforcement of decisions of the court.

‘’State governors should please enforce the decisions of the court and save the country this chaos. JUSUN is absolutely correct to pursue a policy of financial Independence of the courts guaranteed by the Constitution and affirmed by three decisions of superior courts of Nigeria.’’

