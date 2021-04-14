Fight over father’s inheritance claims first son’s life in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

One arrested, including female officer – Police

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Battle over father’s inheritance in Okuku, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, has allegedly landed first son of the family, one Chinonso Azuatalam, to death, after he was said to have been beaten up by his siblings.

Vanguard Wednesday in Owerri, was told that trouble started last Tuesday, over which sharing formula to be used for the late father’s properties.

As a result of failure to reach a common agreement, led to fight and Chinonso (deceased) was said to have been beaten by his siblings and was taken to the hospital from where he was said to have passed on.

A female police officer and sister to the deceased said to be involved in the fight, Chioma Azuatalam, has been arrested by the police, as well as one of the brothers of the deceased.

Further investigation into the matter, a source from the community said: “The issue started on Tuesday, when they invited their maternal home people from Agwa in Oguta local government area of Imo state to help them settle their disagreement.

“As the process was about to start, Fight started between Chinonso (deceased) and his immediate younger brothers, Chibuzor Azuatalam, to cut the whole story short, Chibuzor used a big stick and hit Chinonso at the back of his head and Chinonso fell down.

“Chinonso was rushed to the hospital and from there the story is that his dead. That is how we lost a promising young man. His married with two kids and presently the wife is pregnant.”

He continued: “The most painful part of it is that the sister who is a police officer, Chioma Azuatalam, that supposed to make peace joined in the fight, I was told that Chioma, beat up Chinonso’s (deceased) pregnant wife. My happiness now is that Chioma has been arrested by the police and others have ran away.”

When contacted the President General of the community, Mr. Martin Daniel confirmed the death of Chinonso linked to controversy over sharing of family inheritance.

Also speaking, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, said: “The deceased picked up a knife and threatened to kill his mother. His sister who is a police officer called her two other brothers. They came and fight ensured and one of them heat him with a wood. He lost consciousness and he was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he was pronounced dead.

“Their sister who is a police officer who invited her brother is in police custody. One of the brothers who heat the deceased with the wood has also been arrested.”

