Fight against illicit drugs abuse: Gov Emmanuel assures NDLEA of support

By Chioma Onuegbu

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has assured the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, that his administration is strongly in support of campaigns against abuse of illicit drugs in the state and the country in general.

Emmanuel who spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit on him, by the Akwa Ibom State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Obot Bassey, at Government House, Uyo, expressed concern that most young people get involved in crimes and vices in the society under the influence of illicit drugs.

He, therefore, urged the agency not to relent in its efforts aimed at achieving a drastic reduction in drug trafficking and other related crimes in the state.

The Governor lamented the negative effects of drug abuse in society especially in the educational system and advocated for synergy between relevant agencies and government to stem the tide of drug use among youths in the society.

“I know these days, criminality has crept into almost all strata of the society. In the secondary schools these days you see young children getting involved, even up to University. Some of us did not know those things. You could only spell those things, we never saw it with our eyes.

“We just discovered that there is no single criminal that you arrest, give him 24 hours he will become a normal human being and will start talking differently. But once he’s under the influence of the drugs he is completely a different human being.

“We have taken the message, the message is that our people should get involved in this campaign, we can actually help minimize this in the society”.

Governor Emmanuel who maintained that with collective campaigns in schools, schools, and other social places would be rid of criminal activities, congratulated Mrs Bassey on her recent appointment as the State Commander, NDLEA.

In her remarks, the NLEA boss thanked the Governor for receiving her team during the visit, noting that the relentless campaign against drug trafficking and other related crimes, has led to drastic drop in the demand and supply of illicit drugs and other substances of abuse in the society.

Mrs. Bassey, however, appealed for more collaborations between the agency and the state government in establishing Drug-free Clubs in Schools to eradicate drugs amongst youths, and also the provision of vehicles to enable the agency to carry out its duties within the state.

“The establishment of a State Committee on Drugs Control, a federal government policy will serve as an area of strategic collaboration between NDLEA and relevant stakeholders, Ministry of Health, education, all security agencies among others”, She added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

