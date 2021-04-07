FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations

Kindly Share This Story:

World football ruling body FIFA has suspended the national federations of Pakistan and Chad with immediate effect.

FIFA said on Wednesday the decision to suspend the Chadian football association (FTFA) was taken because of interference by the country’s government authorities in the federation’s affairs.

“The suspension will be lifted once the relevant government decisions have been repealed and the FTFA and its management have confirmed to FIFA that the FTFA premises are again under its control,” FIFA said.

Chad had already been excluded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers because of the situation.

READ ALSO:

The Pakistan football federation (PFF) has been suspended by FIFA due to third-party interference, which, in the view of the international ruling body, constitutes a violation of the FIFA statutes.

This situation has been triggered by the recent illegal occupation of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and “an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF.”

“As the situation remains unchanged, the Bureau of the Council has decided to suspend the PFF,” FIFA said.

The PFF suspension will be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation that the PFF’s premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under “its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance.”(dpa/NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: