FG urged to uphold equity, fairness in National affairs

…as St. Anthony Catholic Church celebrates 60th anniversary

Olayinka Latona

The federal government has been urged to uphold equity fairness and justice in the distribution of resources and appointments across the country to stem the tide of agitations and restiveness and insecurity in the country.

The Parish Priest of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Monsignor Bernard Okodua made the appeal at a press briefing heralding the commencement of the 60th anniversary of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja Lagos.

Okodua said in order to put an end to series of crisis in Nigeria, there must be equity, justice and fairplay. He added that people are agitating for breakup because they did not get justice.

The cleric maintained that giving every part of the country a sense of belonging would create a new national consciousness.

In his words: “Nobody wants the break up of Nigeria but to avoid that break-up the government at all levels should do the right thing.

“When there is no justice, equity and peace, there would be kiosk. We want peace in Nigeria but to get it, there must be justice, fairplay, we want equity. Nigeria belong to everybody and not just a few. Let the wealth and resources of Nigeria belong to all Nigerians and not a few people.

Federal government should give everybody the feeling and sense of belonging. Those at the elms of affairs know these things, they should do the needful.”

On the church celebration, Monsignor Okodua explained that the major reason for the anniversary celebration is to raise funds to renovate the church and position it for the next 15 years.

Highlighting some of the impacts of the church in the community and it’s environ, the Associate Priest, Rev. Fr. Victor Okhiria said due to the proximity of the Church and services it renders, it has become indispensable to the immediate community.

He said: “the celebration of our Diamond anniversary is not merely simplistic but a strong assertion of our values and belief which we held for the past 60 years: the contributions of the Parish to its immediate environs: and more emphatically a message to all about our unrelenting commitment and continuous response to needs and growth of the immediate community.”

Some of the events lined for the Diamond Jubilee anniversary of St. Anthony Catholic Church includesa day with the elders, 70 years and above, slated for April 27, 2021, Parish youth Day will hold on May 2, 2021, Men’s Day with the Parish Priest will hold on April 8, 2021, Children’s Day celebration is slated for May 23, 2021, Women’s Day will come up on May 30, 2021, Novena to St. Anthony, will hold from June 4 – June 12 2021, culminating in the feast Day on June 13, 2021.

