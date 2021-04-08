FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and reconstitution of the Governing Councils of five federal universities in Nigeria.

The affected universities are the University of Ibadan (UI) University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) University of Lagos (UNILAG) Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife and Maritime University in Delta.

The approval is contained in a statement by Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja on Thursday.

Echono listed members of the new council of UI as Chief Odigie Oyegun, Chairman; Mr Masud Kazaure, Abba Yaro, Alhaji Abubakar Maikafi and Mr Emeka Nwagbo as members.

“For UNIPORT, the governing council members are Sen. Andrew Uchendu as Chairman while Mr Kolo Uzamat, Cdre. D. T. Hinga, Mohammed Makarfi and Ahmed Al-Mustapha are members.

“For UNILAG, we have Dr Lanre Tejuosho as Chairman, with Dr Aminu Ahmed, Dr Uro Gardner, Chief Chinedu Adindi and Mr Mustafa Salihu as members.

“Also, OAU has Chief Oscar Udoji as Chairman with Capt. Bala Jibrin, Mr Eugene Odo, Dr Lateef Babata and Alhaji Saidu Bako as members.

“The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta has Dr Elias Courson as Chairman and Mr Nelson Alapa, Mr Victor Giadono, Alhaji Bello Dukku and Mr Godwin Ananghe as members,” he stated.

The permanent secretary said all the governing councils of the five universities would be inaugurated in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on April 19.

He directed Vice-Chancellors of the affected universities to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Kindly Share This Story: