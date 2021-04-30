FG deploys aid volunteers to needy African, Caribbean and Pacific countries

Kindly Share This Story:

… Action to strengthen diplomatic relations with other countries

… 33 more billed to depart by next week

The Directorate of Technical Aid Corps has dispatched 33 volunteers to Uganda and is set to deploy another 33 to Tanzania by next week, in response to the humanitarian need to cushion the effects of the biting economic downturn resulting from COVID-19.

The volunteers who are mainly University Lecturers were dispatched ceremoniously from the DTAC headquarters in a convoy of 3 luxury buses, en route the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where they are expected to catch the flight to Uganda – the destination of their foreign mission, where they would be helping to boost the Country’s education sector for the next 2 years.

According to Acting-Director General Shehu Mohammed, “the deployment is meant to strengthen the Country’s educational system, as part of the grand masterplan of Nigeria for Needy African, the Caribbean and Pacific Countries.”

Shehu further disclosed that Nigeria has long been providing this sort of Technical assistance to needy countries, as a veritable Foreign Policy Tool to strengthen diplomatic relations with other Countries and assert Nigeria’s pole position as a Continental Leader.

He said: “Let it be known that the Volunteers sent to Uganda had earlier responded to an advertisement placed by the DTAC on the 22nd of March 2021, with respect to the need for lecturers to help boost the Ugandan education sector.”

Shehu went on, “These are the successful applicants who scaled through the rigorous screening process by the corps and consequently shortlisted for the all-expense paid foreign mission to Uganda, which is the second of its kind by the Government of Nigeria.”

“The Volunteers’ welfare and sundry bills will be footed by the Nigerian government throughout their 2-years expedition in the African nation, so as to enable them to give their best to the government and people of Uganda.

“Moreover, another batch of 33 more Technical Aid Volunteers is billed to depart for Tanzania by next week in the wake of the Ugandan trip, making that the third foreign support by Nigeria in a space of 4 months since January 2021.”

He added:

“In closing, it is pertinent to note that this trip is coming on the heels of a similar expedition to the Republic of Benin sometime in January 2021, which was officially the first federal-government-sponsored foreign mission in the year 2021.

“Finally, in the words of Brad Henry, “no matter where you stand politically – even if you’re unsure of what your political ideology is – it is important to take part in the process of shaping our government.”

“This is, therefore, a clarion call for all well-meaning Nigerians to support laudable government initiatives as this, to encourage the government to do more in the face of dwindling economic fortunes. Most importantly, the government should increase funding for foreign policies of this nature, so as to harvest the huge potentials in the continental market.”

