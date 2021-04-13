FG appoints new DG for National Center for women development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal government has appointed a new Director General for the National Center for Women Development (NCWD).

The appointment of Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir was announced by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen.

Dr Asabe Bashir will assume office today as the new Director General of the NCWD. This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists and signed by the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen in Abuja.

Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir graduated with a degree in the University of Maiduguri.

She obtained a PhD in Educational Philosophy. She took up a career as a lecturer in the Department of Education , that lasted till 2003.

Dr. Bashir was in 1997 elected into Borno State House of Assembly. And this feat was repeated in 2003.

As a lawmaker, she sponsored a Bill to ensure that all girl children are taken from street to school in the North, particularly her North East zone.

Dr Vilita Bashir is from Gwazo Local government of Borno State.

