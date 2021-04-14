FEC okays N20.1bn contract for 9 Gun Boats, Customs equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

… Gives approvals for FIRS, UI library too

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved a total of N20,114,002871 for the acquisition of various operational equipment for the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual FEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said Council also approved the sum of N539,277,673 for the construction of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, building at the Ilupeju Medium and Small Taxpayers’ office, Lagos.

Speaking on the contracts that were approved for Customs, Mrs. Ahmed said a total of 427 operational vehicles, worth N14.55 billion and nine assorted gunboats worth N5,564,002,871 were all approved.

She said, “The ministry also presented, on behalf of the Nigerian Customs Service, a memo that was seeking for Council’s approval for the design, construction and supply of two NC36M patrol boats, in favour of Messrs of Boat Plus Limited, in the sum of N5,062,530,400, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of 12 months and council approved our request.

“We also presented a memo, again on behalf of the Nigerian Customs Service, for the approval of Council for the design, construction and supply of seven fast assault patrol boats and seven regular patrol boats, in favour of Messrs Siwa West Africa Limited, in the sum of N501,472,471.08, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of eight weeks.

“The purpose of the purchase of these two types of petrol boats is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of operations of the Nigerian Customs Service in its bid to control smuggling and also ensure enhanced efficiency in all customs duty operations in the Marine Unit of the Nigerian Customs Service.

“We also presented, again on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, a request for Council’s approval and council approved the procurement of 427 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Customs Service operations in favour of various contractors in the combined sum of N14.55 billion, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of four weeks.”

Also addressing journalists the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said Council approved a project for the extension of the University of Ibadan’s library at the sum of N532 million.

He said, “The Minister of Education also presented a memo for the award of contract for the construction and furnishing of the extension of the library of the University of Ibadan. The memo, which was approved, is at the cost of N532,609,000 and with a completion period of 48 weeks.

“It was a memo that was very well received because of the need to actually extend the library facility in the University. For many years, the library of the University of Ibadan had needed real extension, given surge of the student population.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

