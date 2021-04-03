Fayose mourns Yinka Odumakin, says he lived for justice, fairness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose has expressed deep sadness over the loss of the Afenifere Spokesman, Mr Yinka Odumakin who was reported dead today after a brief illness.

Fayose said he is saddened at the loss of the vociferous spokesman of the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, who he described as having an undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigeria in general.

Yinka Odumakin’s death was announced earlier today by the leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Until his death, Yinka Odumakin was a member of NEDECO and fierce critic of the federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Also read:

Reacting to his death, ex-Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose noted, “Odumakin will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.

He Said, “Shocked and saddened but with total submission to the will of God. Yinka Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all.”

“He was a man in total defence of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well.”

“In it all, he will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.”

Fayose admitted that the death will bring about a difficult time for Afenifere and Yinka’s immediate family but prayed for the repose of his soul

“My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka Rest In Peace.” He said

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: