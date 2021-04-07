Family of 5 kidnapped in Ondo, 2 Chinese in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

…Kidnappers demand N10m ransom

…Suspected herdsmen attack 3 women in Ekiti

…Obasanjo, Gumi’s meeting bereft of solving Nigeria’s security challenges —YCE

By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Shina Abubakar

THE security situation in the country worsened, yesterday, as Osun Police command confirmed the abduction of two Chinese expatriates, Zhao Juan, 33, and one Wen, 50 at a mining site in the state.

Similarly, a family of five in Ondo State was also kidnapped at Ajowa-Akoko area of the state during the Easter holiday as their abductors demanded N10 million as ransom for their release.

Some suspected herdsmen, yesterday, equally attacked three women in Irele-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

These came on a day the Secretary-General, Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr. Kunle Olajide, faulted the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, saying it failed to thoroughly address some of the fundamental issues currently pummeling the nation in terms of security.

Gunmen abduct Chinese expatriates in Osun

The foreigners were kidnapped at a mining site located in Okepa/Itikan village in Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of the state on Monday afternoon.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the site in numbers and engaged local guards in a gun battle for almost an hour before they subdued the guards.

According to the police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the gunmen also shot two private guards at the gold mining site before abducting the expatriates.

Opalola said: “Two Chinese nationals, Messrs Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen, male (50), were kidnapped at Okepa/Itikan Village, gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun on April 5, 2021, around 4:00 pm, by a gang of criminals.

“Two private guards attached to the site were shot and have been taken to the General Hospital for treatment.

“Sequel to this report, Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, immediately drafted a strong, combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits who have embarked on search and rescue operation for the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the fleeing criminals.

“The Commissioner of Police also enjoined members of the public to collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing us with credible and prompt information that can lead to the rescue of the abductees unhurt.”

Gunmen abduct family of 5 in Ondo

Similarly, a family of five, on holiday for the Easter celebrations in Ondo State was kidnapped in the Ajowa-Akoko area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the victims, Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Daja Ajowa, his wife and three children, were abducted at gun-point between Ajowa-Akoko and Ayere in Kogi State.

The victims were returning to Abuja after spending the Easter holiday in their Ajowa hometown when they were abducted by the gunmen.

A family source told newsmen in Akure that the kidnappers had contacted the family and were demanding N10 million as ransom.

Former chairman of Ajowa-Akoko community council, Mr. Ajayi Bakare, who also confirmed the incident, attributed the kidnapping and robberies on the Ajowa Ayere highway to the deplorable road condition.

Bakare urged the state government to rehabilitate the road to enhance free flow of traffic.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Okeagbe Akoko, Mr. Olu Akinwande, could not be reached for comment.

Also, the spokesperson of the state police command, Tee Leo Ikoro, said the matter had not been reported to the state police headquarters.

Ikoro said he would have to put a call across to the DPO in the council area for details on the said incident

Vanguard was informed that commander of the state Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, had been informed of the abduction.

It was learned that police detectives and Amotekun operatives had been deployed to the scene of the crime.

Suspected herdsmen attack 3 women in Ekiti

The latest attack is coming barely a month after two farmers were killed in Isaba-Ekiti in the same local government area.

It was gathered that the arms-wielding attackers, who were said to be six in number, stormed the farm settlement in the early hours of yesterday and unleashed mayhem on the three farmers who sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack.

A source said the victims were rushed to Ikole General Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The source added that the herders demanded money from the victims but were furious after the women failed to give them the money required and prevented attempts to rape them.

He said: “The women were unable to meet up with the demand as they said they were only with just N200. The herdsmen took all the money found on them and made attempts to rape the women. The refusal of the women to grant their demand led to the brutal attack.

“The women were so macheted to the extent that it will take the grace of God for them to survive because they lost so much blood.”

We’ve begun investigations— Police

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack on the three women, saying investigations had begun in a bid to arrest the perpetrators.

Abutu said: “Yes, we got the report yesterday morning that three persons were attacked and I can tell you that they are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“We have commenced investigation into the attack and the criminals will soon be arrested.”

Obasanjo, Gumi meeting bereft of solving Nigeria’s security challenges — YCE

Meanwhile, following the meeting between former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Sheik Gumi over the intractable security challenges facing the nation, the YCE said the meeting will not solve Nigeria’s security challenges.

Secretary-General of the YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide, who, however, commended both Obasanjo and Gumi for the initiative, said: “The communiqué of the meeting did not go far enough to address the security challenges we have in Nigeria.

“Two major factors were completely omitted in the communiqué, not a word was said about the herdsmen destroying farmlands all over Southern Nigeria, especially the South-West, raping our women, killing our people and so on.

“Not a word was said about them and then about open grazing. These ought to have been mentioned significantly in the communiqué.

“What hurt me most was the omission of social justice in Nigeria. If you don’t have social justice in any country, you can’t have peace, you can’t have security, and the injustice in the country emanated from the political system we are practicing, which is a product of the 1999 unitary constitution. Not a word was said about that too. For me, the meeting appeared more cosmetic than real but at least, it’s a good start.

“The 1999 constitution is a unitary/military constitution, Decree 24. The political system evolving from it, in my own opinion, is the government of the tiny political leadership elites by the tiny political leadership elites and for the tiny political leadership elites. The people are completely sidelined.

“So, for me, any attempt to solve the security challenges must address the fundamental issues but it was omitted in the communiqué that was issued. So, we commend them for the meeting but it did not go far enough to address the basic issues.

“We urge them, in the Kaduna meeting, to let us know their position on open grazing in the 21st century, night grazing in the 21st century and whether it is permissible for anybody in the course of his own business to destroy other persons’ means of livelihood and prevent people from going to the farm.”

