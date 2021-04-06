Fairly Kiddies’ Home: Taking kiddies’ wears, toys to next Level

Kindly Share This Story:

Fairly Kiddies’ Home, a vibrant Nigerian kiddies’ brand that specializes in baby products and services, import and exports of goods, general contracts and merchandise, was launched on February 5th, 2020.

The number one kiddies’ brand that is essentially specialized in everything related to babies is known for its consistency as well as international reach. Fairly Kiddies’ Home has been making big moves in business as young as the business is, achieving a whole lot.

Located in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, this brand is well known for being an outstanding one, excellent work rate, great work ethics and most importantly a very honest brand in all their dealings.

In a chat, speaking on where she sees the brand 10-years from now, the CEO, Williams Favour Enobong said; “In ten years time, I see my business to have grown internationally, not just at the local level. Nationally, I see us in more than 5 states, where our branches will be located and also having international partners. Financially, I see a rapid, high return on investment which would be ten times more than it is today.”

Fairly kiddies’ home’s luxury showroom has always singled out the brand, though they have achieved a lot here in Nigeria and overseas. Their Good conduct and top class wears keeps them going from time to time and as a matter of fact they inspire other brands because they believe they have what it takes.

