By Ikechukwu Odu

The Nsukka Journalists Foundation, NJF, an umbrella body of practicing journalists and media professionals from Nsukka cultural zone has appealed to the National Assembly to facilitate the creation of Adada State.

The Foundation equally implored Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to deliver more infrastructural projects at the zone, to bridge the gap existing between the area and its counterparts in the state.

These demands were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Foundation’s 2021 Easter Summit at the Jerry Marriott Hotel in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

The seven-point communiqué which was signed by the chairman of the Foundation, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, and other members of the communiqué-drafting committee, also frowned at the spate of herdsmen menace on rural farmers at the zone and called on the Federal Government to check the ugly situation to enable food production in the area.

Part of the communiqué equally reads “The Summit also called on all levels of government to address the general state of insecurity in the country by providing the enabling environment for job creation and employment of the teeming youths of the area and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Summit urged the people of the zone, the state and the nation as a whole to do the needful, within the confines of the law, to defend themselves against rising violence in communities, insisting that self preservation is the first order of life.

” The Summit commended the State Government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for its willingness to partner with the Foundation on its advocacy for more attention on developing the cultural zone.

“The Summit however noted with dismay the reluctance of Local Government Council authorities to work with the Foundation on its mission of advocating for better service delivery in the zone, in order to improve the living conditions of the people of the area. The Foundation resolved to set up a committee to undertake an on-the-spot investigation of development activities of the Local Government authorities.

“The Summit also encouraged individuals and groups to intervene more to add value to the quality of life in the communities, and the society at large.

“The Summit rose with the resolve to support the government of Right Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to enable him succeed and improve the lives of the people of the zone, in particular, and Enugu State, in general.”

