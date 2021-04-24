Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Facebook says it has launched a new social media drive that allows people to add frames and graphics to indicate they had taken the COVID-19 vaccine or plan to do so.

Adaora Ikenze, Facebook Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa made, said in a statement on Friday that the multinational media platform was working in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on the initiative.

She said Facebook would use its scale and speed to reach people quickly, help them get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely.

According to her, the new range of Facebook frames and Instagram stickers would allow people to share their support for getting vaccinated with their family and friends, as the access to COVID vaccines expands across Nigeria.

“The frames and stickers include banners that say ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated’ or ‘I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine’.

” The banner will appear overlaid on the edge of their profile picture next to a blue bubble that reads ‘We Can Do This’, ” she said.

According to her, Facebook is launching the profile frames because research shows how social norms could have a major impact on people’s attitudes and behaviour when it comes to their health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while thousands had taken the vaccine, millions of people remain hesitant about whether to accept the vaccine or not.

“We are promoting these unique profile frames and GIFs to all Nigerian Facebook and Instagram users to raise vital vaccine confidence,” Ikenze said.

She said that the new frames and stickers allow people to share their support for COVID-19 vaccines, and see that others they respect and care about were doing the same.

Similarly, Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), expressed excitement at the partnership with Facebook.

“It is exhilarating to know that partnerships like the one we secured with Facebook demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit to endure, innovate and re-emerge.

“It also secures the promise of hope that COVID-19 vaccination offers to everyone, “Shuaib said.

NAN also reports that Facebook would show people a summary in their News Feed of all their friends, family members, and people they follow who are using the new COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.

